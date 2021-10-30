Daniel Garcia talks AEW, wrestling Jon Moxley, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Between wrestling Jon Moxley, C.M. Punk, and Darby Allin, Daniel Garcia’s first dive into AEW has been busy to say the least.

Garcia talked about his experience on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast and put over 2point0 in a significant way. “When I first came into AEW, I had a little bit of a different mindset on wrestling,” Garcia said. “They (2point0) were able to help me kind of simplify things for a wider TV audience. They’re very good at that.”

Garcia also talked wrestling Jon Moxley. “Mostly it just kind of hurt,” Garcia said of his Moxley match. “That was the biggest thing about wrestling Jon Moxley.”

Garcia signed a contract with AEW earlier this month.

CATCH-UP: AEW and Impact Wrestling working relationship reportedly over