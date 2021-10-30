News Ticker

Impact Wrestling stars added to New Japan Pro Wrestling event

BY ZACK H EYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 30, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: NJPW
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two Impact Wrestling stars for their upcoming Battle in the Valley show on November 13. The company announced that Moose, the new Impact World Champion, and former Impact World Champion, Josh Alexander, would be wrestling on the show.

Alexander will face Yuya Uemura and Moose will square off against Juice Robinson. Other matches on the show include Jay White vs. Ishii, Ren Narita vs. Will Ospreay, and more.

