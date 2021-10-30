Impact Wrestling stars added to New Japan Pro Wrestling event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two Impact Wrestling stars for their upcoming Battle in the Valley show on November 13. The company announced that Moose, the new Impact World Champion, and former Impact World Champion, Josh Alexander, would be wrestling on the show.

More matches added to Battle in the Valley! Juice vs Moose is official as Robinson meets

IMPACT's world champ! Josh Alexander vs Yuya Uemura! Violence Unlimited vs Stray Dog Army! 👀https://t.co/kcnCTkD70F 🎟️: https://t.co/udgpzOo0oR#njBitV pic.twitter.com/JVDcW4rm8g — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 30, 2021

Alexander will face Yuya Uemura and Moose will square off against Juice Robinson. Other matches on the show include Jay White vs. Ishii, Ren Narita vs. Will Ospreay, and more.

