Top New Japan star announced for U.S. dates

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kazuchika Okada will be heading to the United States for a match in November.

New Japan announced that Okada would appear on the Battle in the Valley card in San Jose, California on November 13. Okada’s opponent was not revealed.

At Battle in the Valley For the first time in two years The G1 Climax 31 winner, KAZUCHIKA OKADA will be in action in the US! SAN JOSE CIVIC November 13 🎟️https://t.co/gZebJWORXJ 👀https://t.co/ORPQFRFwxj#njpw #njBitV pic.twitter.com/YwTKLHg4WI — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 23, 2021

This marks Okada’s first appearance in the United States in two years. Recently, Okada won the G1 Climax 31 tournament after winning his B Block and defeating Kota Ibushi in the finals. Okada hadn’t won the annual tournament in seven years. He will receive a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom in January.

CATCH-UP: G1 Climax 31 Central: Complete guide to G1 Climax 31 including reviews, matches, lineups how to watch, match recommendations, more