Top New Japan star announced for U.S. dates

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 23, 2021

Kazuchika Okada will be heading to the United States for a match in November.

New Japan announced that Okada would appear on the Battle in the Valley card in San Jose, California on November 13. Okada’s opponent was not revealed.

This marks Okada’s first appearance in the United States in two years. Recently, Okada won the G1 Climax 31 tournament after winning his B Block and defeating Kota Ibushi in the finals. Okada hadn’t won the annual tournament in seven years. He will receive a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom in January.

