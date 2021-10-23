News Ticker

Jim Ross confirms skin cancer diagnosis in tweet

BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

October 23, 2021

Jim Ross - CBS Sports boxing (c) CBS Sports
AEW broadcaster Jim Ross confirmed today through a tweet that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. His tweet stated radiation is the most like course of action.

Ross had tweeted yesterday that he was having a CT scan for a “potential skin cancer issue,” accompanied by a picture of what appeared to be some sort of lesion on his ankle. He noted he had been dealing with the issue for over a year.

