Jim Ross confirms skin cancer diagnosis in tweet

AEW broadcaster Jim Ross confirmed today through a tweet that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. His tweet stated radiation is the most like course of action.

On my way to Orlando for tonight’s @AEW Dynamite. Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation. Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many. 🙏🤠 pic.twitter.com/51PRET5Mgo — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 23, 2021

Ross had tweeted yesterday that he was having a CT scan for a “potential skin cancer issue,” accompanied by a picture of what appeared to be some sort of lesion on his ankle. He noted he had been dealing with the issue for over a year.

