New Impact World Champion crowned at Bound For Glory

Moose is the new Impact World Champion.

Josh Alexander defeated Christian Cage to win the title in the main event of Saturday’s Bound For Glory PPV. As Alexander celebrated in the ring with his wife and son, Moose appeared to cash in his championship opportunity that he won earlier in the night after winning the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. Right after the bell rang, Moose hit Alexander with a spear and covered for the victory.

