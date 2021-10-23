SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The IInspiration (formally known as The IIconics in WWE) are the new Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship. The IInspiration made their debut on Saturday’s Bound For Glory PPV event and defeated Decay to win the titles.

The IInspiration, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, were released from their WWE contracts earlier this year. They are former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

CATCH-UP: New Japan legend set for Impact Wrestling appearance