Former WWE stars win Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship at Bound For Glory

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 23, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: Impact Wrestling
The IInspiration (formally known as The IIconics in WWE) are the new Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship. The IInspiration made their debut on Saturday’s Bound For Glory PPV event and defeated Decay to win the titles.

The IInspiration, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, were released from their WWE contracts earlier this year. They are former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

