New Japan legend set for Impact Wrestling appearance

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Minoru Suzuki will continue his tour around the United States and is headed to Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the news with a special vignette on Thursday.

Suzuki has worked for a handful of different U.S. based wrestling promotions over the last month. He appeared in AEW for a match with Jon Moxley and in GCW for matches with Joey Janela and Homicide. Friday, Suzuki will head back to AEW to take on Bryan Danielson in a special AEW Rampage “Buy In’ show on YouTube. That show will go head-to-head with the second hour of WWE Smackdown.

CATCH-UP: THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 10/14: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling