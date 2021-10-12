“Buy In” show announced for lead in to this week’s AEW Rampage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan announced that a special “Buy In” show will air on YouTube prior to this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Khan revealed the news while on the Moose and Maggie Show on WFAN in New York. The “Buy In” show will air live on AEW’s YouTube channel starting at 9pm EST. The show will go head-to-head with the second hour of WWE Smackdown and will feature Bryan Danielson and Bobby Fish in singles matches.

BREAKING: @TonyKhan has announced that @AEW will hold a live "Buy-In" on YouTube Friday at 9pm ahead of Rampage (10p on TNT), featuring Bryan Danielson and Bobby Fish in singles action. — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) October 12, 2021

This week’s AEW Rampage will go head-to-head with Smackdown as well. WWE is running a “super sized” edition of Smackdown that will last 30 minutes later than usual, giving it a 30 minute overlap with Rampage.

Smackdown is promoting Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks and a special appearance by Brock Lesnar for the show. Rampage will feature C.M. Punk vs. Matt Sydal a Lucha Brothers tag team match, and more.

