Another match added to WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia

WWE has added another match to the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Mustafa Ali vs. Mansoor will take place on the show after their breakup on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Mansoor is WWE’s top pushed Saudi Arabian talent. He’s been teaming with Ali since his call up to Raw, but the team disintegrated this Monday after they lost a match to the Hurt Business. Ali dismissed Mansoor in the ring and then confronted him backstage. Both men exchanged words, but things turned physical and Ali left Mansoor laying in the backstage area.

WWE Crown Jewel will stream live on Peacock on October 23. Other matches on the show include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, Big E vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg, and more.

