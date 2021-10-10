Stephanie McMahon inducted into Hall of Fame

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer, was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night. McMahon becomes the first female executive to receive that honor and said she was “humbled and honored.”

Congratulations @StephMcMahon on being the first female executive inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame. 👏👏👏#ISHOF pic.twitter.com/uaOaoPZLnV — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2021

Humbled & honored to be the 1st female executive inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame with such a prestigious class. The key messages from all were passion, love, hard work, intention, & believing in yourself – #wordstoliveby. #ISHOF pic.twitter.com/dQeacqcwh1 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 10, 2021

NFL star Marcus Allen, Mr. Olympia winner Jay Cutler, and martial artist Billy Blanks were also a part of the 2021 class. Triple H was inducted to the same Hall of Fame in 2015.

CATCH-UP: Friday’s Smackdown set to run commercial free for final 30 minutes