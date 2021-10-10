News Ticker

Stephanie McMahon inducted into Hall of Fame

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 10, 2021


Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer, was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night. McMahon becomes the first female executive to receive that honor and said she was “humbled and honored.”

NFL star Marcus Allen, Mr. Olympia winner Jay Cutler, and martial artist Billy Blanks were also a part of the 2021 class. Triple H was inducted to the same Hall of Fame in 2015.

