Friday’s Smackdown set to run commercial free for final 30 minutes

Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown will run commercial free for the final 30 minutes of the show. Wrestling Inc. reported the news after a commercial for the show during college football on Saturday detailed the information.

WWE announced this week on Smackdown that next week’s show would be “supersized” and run until 10:30 EST instead of 10 EST. Because of the MLB Playoffs, the show will air on FS1 instead of Fox. These final 30 minutes of commercial free action will air head-to-head against AEW Rampage on TNT.

Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks has been announced for the show. In addition, Brock Lesnar will make an appearance ahead of his match against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

