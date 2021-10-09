SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

For 30 minutes next Friday, WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage will compete head-to-head for the first time ever

Because of the MLB Playoffs on Fox, Smackdown will move to FS1. With the move, the show is extending 30 minutes longer than usual to 10:30 EST, clashing with Rampage, which starts at 10 EST on TNT. WWE has announced a Brock Lesnar appearance and Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks for the show. AEW has announced C.M. Punk vs. Matt Sydal and Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year & Junior Dos Santos with Jorge Masvidal for Rampage.

Tony Khan commented on the battle on Twitter and said that he couldn’t wait to beat WWE’s main show and that the ratings win for AEW was a long time coming.

I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2021

CATCH-UP: AEW RAMPAGE HITS & MISSES 10/8: Daniel Garcia needs better introduction, a hit for tag teams, more