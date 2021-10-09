Major women’s tag team match set for Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week on Monday Night Raw, Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair will face Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch in tag team action.

At Crown Jewel, Banks, Belair, and Lynch are slated to square off in a triple threat match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship. Charlotte Flair was drafted to Smackdown during this year’s WWE Draft. All four women have significant history with one another.

In addition, Big E and Drew McIntyre will face off during Raw ahead of their WWE Championship match at the Crown Jewel event.

