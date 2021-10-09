Brock Lesnar announced for next week’s Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s “Supersized” Smackdown. The show is moving to FS1 due to the MLB Playoffs taking place on Fox, but will still feature The Beast ahead of his showdown with Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Also slated for next week’s “Supersized” Smackdown is Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch. Both women will also compete at Crown Jewel along with Bianca Belair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship. This week on Smackdown, Seth Rollins vs. Edge inside Hell in a Cell was also added to the Saudi Arabia card.

