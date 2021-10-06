SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has officially announced a brand new championship. The new title will live in the AEW Women’s Division and will be called the AEW TBS Championship.

The new TBS title is going to be “That B*tch Show!” Take it to the bank!!!#JadeBrand @Jade_Cargill #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ZiSWvfF6TS — Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) October 7, 2021

Tony Khan teased a major announcement for this week’s episode of Dynamite and Tony Schiavone delivered the news in the ring. Aubrey Edwards revealed the new championship belt. A tournament will be held in the lead up to Dynamite’s debut on TBS to crown the first-ever TBS Championship.

CATCH-UP: C.M. Punk match set for Friday’s AEW Rampage