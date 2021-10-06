News Ticker

AEW announces new championship title, tournament to crown first champion

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 6, 2021

AEW has officially announced a brand new championship. The new title will live in the AEW Women’s Division and will be called the AEW TBS Championship.

Tony Khan teased a major announcement for this week’s episode of Dynamite and Tony Schiavone delivered the news in the ring. Aubrey Edwards revealed the new championship belt. A tournament will be held in the lead up to Dynamite’s debut on TBS to crown the first-ever TBS Championship.

