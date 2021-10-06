Major return during Casino Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

“Hangman” Adam Page made his return to AEW in a grand fashion on Wednesday night. Page entered the Casino Ladder Match on Dynamite as the joker participant and won, securing a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

Page was away from the company since being attacked by Kenny Omega and The Elite. Page is a former number one contender to the AEW World Championship and lost to Chris Jericho at the first All Out PPV event to crown the inaugural champion. Page is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion with Kenny Omega.

