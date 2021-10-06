News Ticker

A.J. Lee to be Executive Producer and color commentator for WOW relaunch

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 6, 2021

A.J. Lee (art credit Grant Gould (c) PWTorch)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A.J. Lee will return to pro wrestling as an Executive Producer and color commentator for the relaunch of the WOW: Women of Wrestling promotion. The announcement was made at a WOW press conference on Wednesday. Former Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, will also be a fixture of the company.

Lee is a former WWE Divas Champion. She left the company and retired from pro wrestling in 2015.

CATCH-UP: C.M. Punk match set for Friday’s AEW Rampage

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021