A.J. Lee will return to pro wrestling as an Executive Producer and color commentator for the relaunch of the WOW: Women of Wrestling promotion. The announcement was made at a WOW press conference on Wednesday. Former Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, will also be a fixture of the company.

“But my goal after wrestling, was to create those characters for the next generation. So every little girl could see themselves on TV and know that nothing was impossible.” We’re not crying… you are, from the words that AJ Mendez spoke at the press conference! 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/l1NFZpRJMl — WOW (@wowsuperheroes) October 7, 2021

Lee is a former WWE Divas Champion. She left the company and retired from pro wrestling in 2015.

