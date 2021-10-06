FREE PODCAST 10/6 – WKPWP Bonus Mailbag w/Keller & Powell: Reaction to “Rhodes to the Top,” AEW EVP issues, was Graves too harsh on Dana, WWE losing leverage, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Bonus Mailbag edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. Mailbag questions include: Could a billionaire start a third major promotion with the talent out there? Is AEW booking young rising stars to have enough wins? Will WWE pay a price for not being the promotion young wrestlers aspire to work for? Did AEW’s wrestler EVPs earn their executive titles and do the EVPs even get along with each other anymore? Does Jason stand by his comments ten years ago about Cody Rhodes’s potential? Is Cody avoiding trying to be a top wrestler in AEW for fear of failure given deep roster of top stars in AEW? Did USA Network overpay for WWE and does “Dark Side of the Ring” hurt their image to get a new TV deal? Were announcers too harsh on Dana Brooke before she took a beating on Raw from Shayna Baszler? And also reaction to the first episode of “Rhodes to the Top” including early impressions of Cody and Brandi and the behind the scenes look at AEW.

