C.M. Punk match set for Friday’s AEW Rampage

This Friday on AEW Rampage, C.M. Punk will be in action against Daniel Garcia.

On this week’s AEW’s anniversary episode of Dynamite, Punk addressed the audience in the ring with a promo. Punk talked about his history in Philadelphia and how important the city was to his journey through the wrestling business. Punk wrapped things up by telling the audience that he would wrestle or buy them all cheese steaks. The crowd had a mixed reaction, but Punk said he wanted to wrestle. From there, he challenged Garcia to a match on Rampage and Tony Khan made it official.

.@CMPunk lays down the challenge to @GarciaWrestling for this Friday's #AEWRampage, and #AEW GM @TonyKhan just made it OFFICIAL – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/cqdcwYZzqD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021

Punk and Garcia have a recent history together. Prior to Punk’s debut at All Out, Garcia attacked Punk with 2point0. Punk mentioned that he and Garcia had unfinished business together because of that attack.

The top ranked tag team #TheAcclaimed get their #AEW World Tag Team Title shot against the #LuchaBros this Friday on #AEWRampage – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/T08CCiMc0I — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021

In addition to this match, The Lucha Brothers will square off against The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championships Friday on Rampage.

