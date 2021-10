SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier covers the tenth night of the G1 Climax 31 tournament as SANADA renews his rivalry with Okada and Chase Owens scores a huge win. Also, a preview for night 12. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to the mailbag at newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

