VIP AUDIO 10/6 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (4/19/1992): Interview with Paul Heyman talking about Austin, Piper, Ultimate Warrior, Madusa, Larry Zbyszko, and more – plus news update (49 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the Apr. 19, 1992 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#154) hosted by John Arezzi with special guest Paul E. Dangerously (Paul Heyman) who begins with an insult by calling John Arezzi “Mr. Russo” and suggests maybe the show should have been given to Vince Russo. Heyman talks about WCW happenings including comments on Sting, Rick Steamboat, Harley Race, Big Van Vader, and the Steiners. Heyman fields caller questions on a variety of topics including whether Dangerously would manage “a fellow Jew Barry Horowitz” of if he’d rather he be his CPA, why he brought Madusa into the Dangerous Alliance, a storyline reason Ultimate Warrior lost weight, his aspirations for “Stunning” Steve Austin, Sting’s future, why Bobby Eaton doesn’t talk, and more.

