Update on Bray Wyatt’s AEW status

Bray Wyatt isn’t headed to AEW anytime soon.

In an interview with Moose and Maggie on WFAN, Tony Khan called Wyatt a good wrestler, but said they haven’t been in contact. “He’s a great wrestler, and I have to be honest, we haven’t talked at all,” Khan said. “I’ve known him in personal life, but in reality, we haven’t talked. But you never know.”

Wyatt was released from WWE in July of this year. He’s a former world champion and an early product of WWE’s Performance Center.

