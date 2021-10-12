News Ticker

Bryan Danielson and legendary New Japan star to collide on special AEW “Buy In” show ahead of Rampage

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 12, 2021

Photo Credit: All Elite Wrestling
Bryan Danielson will go one on one with Minoru Suzuki on Friday’s special AEW “Buy In” show ahead of Rampage on TNT. Earlier today, AEW announced that the special show would air at 9pm EST on their YouTube channel.

The other match set to take place on Friday’s “Buy In” is Lee Moriarty vs. Bobby Fish. Both men recently signed contracts with AEW. The “Buy In” will go head-to-head with WWE Smackdown and due to the “super sized” nature of that Smackdown show, it will compete with AEW Rampage that night as well.

