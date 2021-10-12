SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson will go one on one with Minoru Suzuki on Friday’s special AEW “Buy In” show ahead of Rampage on TNT. Earlier today, AEW announced that the special show would air at 9pm EST on their YouTube channel.

Ahead of a huge #AEWRampage show THIS Friday night at 10pm ET/9pm CT LIVE on TNT with @CMPunk vs. @MattSydal + Jericho/Hager/@sammyguevara vs. Sky/Page/Dos Santos w/ @GamebredFighter, we’re open Friday Live with The Buy In online at 9 ET/8 CT @suzuki_D_minoru vs. @bryandanielson! https://t.co/bqzCO6Ps9e — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2021

The other match set to take place on Friday’s “Buy In” is Lee Moriarty vs. Bobby Fish. Both men recently signed contracts with AEW. The “Buy In” will go head-to-head with WWE Smackdown and due to the “super sized” nature of that Smackdown show, it will compete with AEW Rampage that night as well.

