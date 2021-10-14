VIP AUDIO 10/14 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Rampage vs. Smackdown this Friday, G1 so far and predictions, Crown Jewel preview, Big E is weird again, King and Queen tournament (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:

Thoughts on the drop in AEW Rampage viewership last seek even with a C.M. Punk match, and analysis of what’s at stake and predicting what will happen with Friday’s Rampage vs. Smackdown viewership battle tomorrow.

A full review of AEW Rampage, WWE Smackdown (including King of the Ring Queen’s Crown tournament matches), WWE Raw (including awkward weird Big E comments with Drew McIntyre), and NXT 2.0 including the latest on the influx of new wrestlers on the show.

A preview of WWE Crown Jewel.

A rundown of the latest week of New Japan G1 tournament matches and thoughts on where things are headed next week into the finals.

A look back at UFC Fight Night and a look ahead to Saturday’s event.

