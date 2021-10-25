On sale announced for WrestleMania 38 tickets

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tickets for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas will go on sale Friday November 12 at 10am CST. WWE announced the news via press release on Monday. WWE will hold a presale on tickets. Registration for the presale is available here.

WWE announced their 2022 PPV calendar on Monday as well. The company confirmed that WrestleMania would be a two night affair once again.

In addition to the general ticket on sale, specialty travel packages for the event will be available on November 8 at 11am CST. Those packages will include tickets to WrestleMania Week events and meet and greets.

CATCH-UP: Charlotte and Becky Lynch have verbal confrontation after Smackdown last night, Charlotte asked to leave building