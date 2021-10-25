News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/25 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (10-25-2011) Keller & Powell talk Cena, Hogan, James Storm, WWE PPV fallout, Punk-Laurinaitis, more with live callers (121 min.)

October 25, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-25-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss the previous night’s Raw including the fallout from Vengeance, Triple H vs. Kevin Nash feud, C.M. Punk standing up to Laurinaitis, John Cena’s potential heel turn and signs of it, Hulk Hogan’s babyface turn, James Storm’s title win, ratings upticks for all three major shows, and live calls and email questions. Also, in the VIP Aftershow, a discussion on the flaws that could hold ROH back, TNA’s announcing situation, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021