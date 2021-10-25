Major championship match announced for next week’s Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After their encounter on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch will face Bianca Belair next week on the show with her Raw Women’s Championship on the line.

This week on the show, Belair confronted Becky Lynch and challenged her to a title match. Both women hurled trash talk at the other until things got physical and both fought around the ringside area. Lynch told Belair that she accepted the match, but not for this week. Later, WWE officially announced the news as a hook for next week.

Both Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair were drafted from Smackdown to Raw in the most recent WWE Draft. Lynch defeated Belair to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion in 26 seconds at Summerslam in August. Lynch made her return to the company and replaced Sasha Banks on short notice. Belair won the title from Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 37.

