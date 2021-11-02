11/1 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins-Big E feud heats up

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

NOVEMBER 1, 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired on the Becky Lynch-Bianca Belair rivalry with “Problem with Me” by Black Prez in the background.

(Keller’s Analysis: Nice opening video package with music that grabs you attention and fit the mood of hyping a wrestling match.)

-They went right backstage to Sarah Schreiber interviewing Belair. Belair said back at Summerslam she trained to face Sasha Banks, and then Carmella was supposed to be the replacement, and then out came Becky. She said she was cool when Becky challenged her, but 26 seconds later she didn’t know what happened. She said she won’t regret her mistakes because they’re a chance to make her stronger. She said she’s used to people trying to tear her down from the sidelines, which is where Becky will end up. She said there is no match bigger than one for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Belair then made her ring entrance, twirling her hair braid. They went to the announcers briefly on camera as Graves said we’ve learned that Belair doesn’t crack under pressure.

-They went back to Schreiber interviewing Becky. She told Becky that while she was pregnant, Belair earned her way to the top. Becky said it’s true, but only because she wasn’t around to stop her. She said the day after she gave birth she did 24 push-ups and ended up coming back in the best shape of her life. She said people don’t understand what it’s like to be her. She said there’s been a lack of appreciation for her and even a few boos. She said it motivates her to beat Belair once again.

(1) BECKY LYNCH vs. BIANCA BELAIR – Raw Title match

They did formal ring introductions. Belair was cheered and booed, and her reaction to the boos seemed to indicate it bothered her. Becky got a mix of cheer and boos, too. (It might be worth WWE sending Becky out in front of fans before the live shows. One, that would reduce the “star pop” she gets on TV if the crowd has already seem her. Also, she can make some derogatory local references which, on TV, comes across as a cheap heat and too specific to the in-arena crowd, but as a way to turn fans against you works well typically.)

Becky shoved Belair in the chest in the corner a few times. Belair shoved Becky down and yelled, “Don’t push me.” Becky slapped her. She told Belair she doesn’t understand the hard work she’s put into this. Belair grabbed Becky and tossed her around and onto the mat. When Becky pulled on Belair’s braid, Belair yanked Becky into the ringpost and then suplexed her onto the floor. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

They fought back and forth for several minutes after the break including several near falls leverage reversals. Becky went for a Disarm Her. Belair stood out of it and dumped Becky over the top rope, but Becky pulled Belair over with her. With both down, they cut to another break at 14:00. [c]

Belair went for another Disarm Her after the break. Belair leveraged Becky’s shoulders down, but Becky escaped and rolled onto Belair. Belair powerbombed Becky. Smith said she was “Rampaging her way out.” (I wonder if Vince McMahon asked what that meant in his headphones. It’s a reference to MMA fighter Rampage Jackson.) Becky avoided a top rope move from Belair. Belair set up a KOD next. Becky knocked Belair head-first into an exposed turnbuckle she yanked the padding off of seconds earlier, and Becky scored the pin with a handful of tights for extra leverage.

WINNER: Lynch in 19:00 to retain the Raw Women’s Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. Belair continues to show she belongs in the mix with the top women wrestlers in WWE in every key way. Becky was very much going for heel heat with her pre-match promo, which benefits Belair who is clearly positioned as a babyface.)

-Backstage Rey Mysterio, with Dominik, talked about how disrespectful Austin Theory has been. Theory interrupted and told Rey that he’s a hero to him. He said he’ll get a selfie with him tonight after he beats him just as he did with his son last week. Rey told Theory he’s not the first person to try to make a name at his expense, but he’ll show him later why those names faded away while the Mysterio name stands proud.

(Keller’s Analysis: At least at this moment, it appears they’ve dropped the storyline of tension between Rey and Dominik.)

(2) REY MYSTERIO (w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. AUSTIN THEORY

Theory knocked Rey out of the ring in the opening minute, then gloated. Rey charged back into the ring after Theory. Theory applied a side headlock but Rey took Theory down with a spinning head scissors. A graphic hyped Finn Balor vs. Chad Gable later. Theory taunted Dominik as he had Rey in a torture rack. Theory invited Dominik into the ring, then turned and dropkicked Rey for a two count. At ringside, Theory reverse-whipped Rey into the ringside barricade. When Dominik moved to check on his dad, Theory shoved him away. Graves said Dominik was trying to steal Rey’s wallet. Rey slipped out of Theory’s arms and DDT’d him on the ringside mat. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Back from the break, Theory was in control. Rey sent Theory into the corner ringpost with a head scissors. Then he landed a top rope seated senton and a springboard crossbody for a two count. Both were down after both dropkicked each other, one after another. Theory was up first. He dropkicked Dominik through the ropes, then set up a powerbomb. Rey sent Theory into the ropes for a 619 attempt. Dominik punched Theory just before Rey hit the 619. The ref DQ’d Rey. Dominik protested in the ring. Rey had words for Dominik with his hands on his hips. Theory took a selfie from ringside of Rey and Dominik having a tense discussion.

WINNER: Theory via DQ in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: So the tension between Rey and Dominik returns. I wonder if they’re heading toward a heel tag team of Theory and Dominik?)

-They went to the announcers at ringside who introduced a highlight package on last week’s ladder match where Seth Rollins earned a future WWE Title match.

-Seth made his way to the ring as obnoxiously as he could muster. [c]

-Seth’s music faded as he cackled those goat noises. He told the crowd they know him and they know he’s not the type of person to toot his own horn. He said he has come out there with a purpose. He said he is on top of the world. He said last week, in a grueling ladder match, he defeated three former top tier world champions to earn a future WWE Title match. He said it feels right because he was drafted to Raw to become the face of Raw. He said now he just needs a title belt around his waist. He held up the folder with the contract in it. As he opened the folder, Big E’s music interrupted.

[HOUR TWO]

Big E walked out and said Seth slinked away last week. He said his aunt told him not to let Seth bother him because she said there is something wrong with his mind. “He is touched,” Big E said his aunt told him. Seth took issue with Big E saying he had to earn a title shot, disregarding that he is Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. Seth told Big E that he is not on his level. Seth said he means no disrespect, but sooner or later they’re going to fight for the title. He said Big E doesn’t want the responsibility of being champion anyway, so he’ll let him go back to clowning around with his friends. He said Kofi-mania turned into a joke. Big E said Kofi-mania was one of the biggest moments in WWE history, and he won’t let him disrespect that. He proposed Seth fight him for the WWE Title tonight. Seth said a series of “whoa’s” and told him to think it over for a minute. Fans booed. Seth asked if they really want to see Big E defend against him tonight. Cheers. Seth wasn’t pleased. He said they know he’s not 100 percent yet from the Hell in a Cell match and ladder match, so there’s no chance it happens tonight. He said it’ll happen on his terms. Out came Kevin Owens.

Owens called Seth a delusional dumbass for thinking he is the new Face of Raw. Owens said various people are claiming to be the face of Raw, but they’re forgetting his face. He said after the match, people weren’t talking about Seth’s win, but rather his performance in the match. He said he gives it his absolute best every time he steps into the ring. He said it didn’t work out for him last week, and he can’t remember the last time it worked out for him, but he believes in the phrase “keep on fighting.” He said he will get back up and dust himself off and keep fighting. He said it might be for three more months or three more years, but every time he is on Raw, he will do whatever he can to give the WWE Universe something to remember. He said if he’s not going to fight Big E tonight, he should get out of the ring. He suggested he and Big E wrestle one-on-one for the first time ever tonight. Seth said he loved that idea. Big E said it’s true they’ve never wrestled one-on-one, so “it’s on, sucka!”

(Keller’s Analysis: First-time match-ups of this caliber between two wrestlers who have been in WWE this long is rare. It should be really good. Nothing much else here other than everyone played their roles well in a way that fit their characters. Not sure if we’re meant to read into Owens saying he might wrestle only three more months in WWE or not.)

-They showed Queen Zelina and Carmella chatting earlier. Carmella admired her crown; Zelina admired her mask. They crossed paths with Nikki and Rhea Ripley. Zelina and Carmella walked away, making fun of Nikki’s mask. Ripley and Nikki caught up with them. Ripley said this isn’t high school. Carmella said they’re beneath them, just like the entire Women’s Division. Nikki said they shouldn’t have any problem facing them tonight, then. They quickly accepted.

-Nikki and Ripley made their ring entrance. [c]

-Saxton said Big E vs. Owens is official. Smith said, “Much to the chagrin of Seth Rollins.” Graves cut him off and asked, “What are you talking about? Seth Rollins was in support of the whole situation.” (Graves is right. Did Jimmy not pay attention?)

(3) RHEA RIPLEY & NIKKI A.S.H. vs. QUEEN ZELINA & CARMELLA

Carmella made a big production out of having her mask put on at the start of the match. Carmella slapped Ripley early. Ripley fired back with a headbutt. They showed Tamina, Dana Brooke, Liv Morgan, and Doudrop watching on a monitor backstage. Nikki leaped onto both Carmella and Zelina at ringside. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Carmella had Ripley in a chinlock mid-ring after the break. They cut to the four women watching backstage again. Carmella shoved Ripley into the ringpost and then into the ringside barricade. Zelina landed a sunset bomb on Nikki for a three count after a DISTRACTION on the ring apron by Carmella.

WINNERS: Carmella & Zelina in 8:00.

-They went to the announcers. Smith said the only way to keep Miz off of Raw is to keep voting for him on “Dancing with the Stars.”

-Big E backstage asked Gable and Otis if he can help them. Gable said Seth was right when he said he doesn’t have what it takes to be the face of Raw. He said they can change that and make his reign mean something. Big E said, “If your plan is to make me a walking thumb like Otis, no thanks.” Gable said he just graduated from Full Sail University with a 4.0 GPA and he has turned Otis into “a focused competitor, not just some entertainer.” He said he could have done the same for him, but Big E can keep doing what he’s doing if he wants. He told him not to come crying to him when he becomes a footnote in history, though. He told Big E to watch what happens to Balor later when he turns a prince into a peasant. Otis stared at Big E as Gable walked away. Big E asked Otis, “What did they do to your face?”

-Finn Balor made his ring entrance. [c]

-A vignette aired on Veer Mahaan. They played Indian music and showed highlights of him hitting power moves.

(4) FINN BALOR vs. CHAD GABLE (w/Otis)

Graves said Otis has an equator, he’s that big. Smith said he’s a walking side of beef. Good, crisp back and forth action. Gable applied an anklelock. Balor twisted out of it and applied an armbar. Gable reversed Balor back into an anklelock seconds later. Balor double-stomped Gable, but sold his ankle pain. Graves said Balor was favoring his ankle. Smith said he’s not favoring it, he’s limping. (Uh, isn’t limping a way of favoring it?) Balor lifted his knees on a Gable top rope moonsault. Balor landed a running dropkick and then climbed to the top rope. Saxton questioned whether it was wise of Balor to climb the ropes. Gable met him up there and superplexed him. Balor cradled Gable after they landed for the three count. Otis ran into the ring quickly as Balor rolled to the floor.

WINNER: Balor in 6:00.

-A clip aired of Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler losing to Riddle & Randy Orton last week.

-Riddle rode his scooter backstage. Ziggler and Roode walked up to him. Riddle said he likes dogs. As he rambled on, Roode told him to shut up. Riddle said he thought they were having a moment. Ziggler said he’s sure he thinks a lot of things. He told Riddle to watch them against the Street Profits later. Ziggler said it was a fluke that they lost last week, but noted it was their second match in one night, and that’s unfair. Roode said they’ve had a week to recover and rest, so they will win this week. Riddle told himself a joke and laughed at it.

-The Street Profits made their ring entrance. [c]

-They showed Titus O’Neal doing community work.

(5) THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER & ROBERT ROODE

Riddle and Randy Orton joined the commentators at ringside. Graves asked Orton about the new tag division on Raw. Orton mentioned Gable & Otis. Dawkins backdropped Ziggler over the top rope and he knocked over Riddle’s scooter. Dawkins stared at Orton as Ford leaped off the ring apron with a clothesline of Ziggler. They cut to a break. [c]

Riddle said Roode & Ziggler are “peanut butter and jealous.” Riddle said a coach once told him that if you aren’t cheating, you aren’t trying, so he sorta respects Roode & Ziggler. Orton said he’s known Ziggler almost 20 years and he knows how impressive he is. He said he faced Roode a few years ago and also respects him. He said they have a lot left to accomplish in wrestling.

[HOUR THREE]

Dawkins blocked a Ziggler superkick, then hit a Silencer. Ford reached for a tag, but Roode tagged in and cut off the Dawkins tag attempt. Ford tagged in seconds later, though, and went on a flurry against Roode. Ford scored a near fall with a crucifix. Ziggler tagged in and landed a DDT. Dawkins made the save. Roode and Ziggler threw Dawkins into the ringpost, but Ford flip-dove onto both of them at ringside. As Ford climbed to the top rope, Omos made his entrance as his music played. That DISTRACTION led to Ziggler catching Ford with a superkick for the three count.

WINNERS: Roode & Ziggler in 11:00.

-After the match, Dawkins went after Omos, but Omos beat him up. Riddle leaped at Omos and kicked him, but Omos lifted him and dropped him on the edge of the ring apron. Fans chanted, “Randy!” Orton threw a fit and was about to go after Omos when they cut abruptly to a clip of last week’s match between T-Bar and Damian Priest.

(Keller’s Analysis: That cutaway from Orton felt awkward and premature, like someone pushed a button prematurely. Riddle and Orton were kind fun on commentary. It felt a lot less controlled than usual. The Orton-Riddle dynamic can often be juvenile and overwrought, but there’s a chemistry there that when less scripted is a blast to watch for its unpredictability.)

-Kevin Patrick interviewed Priest, asking about showing a new side of himself last week. Priest said he’s always had that in him, but he chose to keep that part of him at bay. He said he likes to show respect, but he expects it in return. He said T-Bar threw a chair at him, and he responds to disrespect with taking people to a dark place. He said T-Bar has a chance in this no-DQ match to get acquainted with “the Damian in me.”

-Priest made his entrance to his new theme song. Graves talked about Priest having an internal battle between good and evil. [c]

(6) T-BAR vs. DAMIAN PRIEST – No DQ match

As T-Bar made his entrance, a soundbite aired with T-Bar saying that when he threw the chair, Priest exposed his true self. He said Priest is a fraud and he showed his true colors. They went at each other at the bell. Priest clotheslined T-Bar over the top rope to the floor. They brawled there for a while. Graves said T-Bar can change the trajectory of his career with a win here. Priest pulled a table out from under the ring. T-Bar took over and set up the table but Priest recovered and knocked him down. He set up a chokeslam, but T-Bar escaped and shoved Priest into the ringpost. T-Bar took Priest off the top rope with a fireman’s carry slam. They cut to a break. [c]

Priest made a comeback after the break. He hit a Broken Arrow for a two count. T-Bar came back with a chokeslam off the top rope onto his own knee for a near fall. T-Bar tied up Priest’s arms in the ropes and kicked away at him. He pulled chairs out from under the ring and tossed them into the ring. Then he found a kendo stick. He brought that into the ring and bashed Priest in the chest with it as Priest was still tied up. He swung away until the stick shattered. T-Bar went to jab him with the spear that remained, but Priest broke free and clotheslined T-Bar. T-Bar flip-bumped. Priest bashed T-Bar across his back with the chair in the ring about eight times before T-Bar rolled out of the ring. Priest, with an intense look, chokeslammed T-Bar off the ring apron and through a table below. Smith described his look as “demonic.” Priest shoved T-Bar back into the ring. Fans chanted, “One more time!” Priest gave T-Bar a Final Reckoning for the win.

WINNER: Priest in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A match like that can cause fans to look at a Priest in an entirely new way – for the better. He was just too chill and smiley before, and this refresh of his character makes him more interesting in every way. This also showed what a mistake it was to not protect T-Bar from the beginning because he could be a strong killer heel with momentum right now and a potential credible challenger to Big E. A lot of damage was done that matches like this can help repair.)

-As Priest celebrated, Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez came out. Crews introduced himself to Priest. Crews said he’s coming after his U.S. Title. Smith was surprised anyone would challenge Priest after what Crews just did.

-Backstage John Morrison was meditating. Reggie walked up and asked how his search for his inner chi is going. R-Truth showed up and went after Reggie. Reggie escaped by backflipping off a platform to the floor. Truth blamed Tozawa for getting in his way. As they argued, Morrison said they need to align their bodies and minds to attain their goals. Drake Maverick showed up in a suit. They yelled at him and stormed off.

-Graves hyped that Becky would speak next. [c]

-A Smackdown recap aired.

-A clip aired of Becky vs. Belair from earlier.

-Schreiber interviewed Becky backstage. She asked about her nefarious tactics utilized to beat Belair earlier. Becky said Schreiber is better than that and she used what was available to her. Becky complained about more than half of the audience booing her. She said they’re fickle. She said they cheered her on her rise, but now are booing her success. She said they can’t relate to being successful. She said there is nothing wrong with doing whatever it takes to stay champion. She said she proved Belair is in over her head, so now it’s time for her to get to the back of the line so she can face someone new. In walked Liv Morgan. Becky turned and left as fans cheered Liv’s arrival.

-They showed Owens warming up backstage. Seth arrived. KO groaned. Seth said they don’t have to like each other to do business together. He said Big E is trying to make a fool of him, so he suggested they scratch each other’s backs. He offered to accompany him to the match and help him get the win. He said then when he wins the title, KO can get the first title shot. KO sarcastically acted thrilled and said he loves a good back scratch as much as anybody. He said if he thinks for a second of trying to interject himself in his match, it becomes his business and he won’t like how he handles that business. Seth said that’s fine, they’ll each do their own thing. He said KO’s thing is fighting, and he took digs at how that hasn’t worked out well for him lately. “You keep fighting, I’ll just keep winning,” he said. He cackled and left.

-Big E made his ring entrance. [c]

(7) BIG E vs. KEVIN OWENS

Graves said Owens looks reinvigorated and, when he’s focused, there might not be a more dangerous person on the roster. The bell rang 44 minutes into the third hour. Graves said he’s curious to see how Big E performs as champion, and will he remain hungry. They battled back and forth for three minutes. KO avoided a Big E splash on the ring apron. He then hit a flip dive and senton splash on the floor on Big E. Seth then made his unwelcome way to the ring as his music played. [c]

Big E made a comeback after the break. KO soon took over and landed a senton splash off the top rope. Seth sat at ringside and acted shocked at the kickout. KO caught a charging Big E with a knee, but then surprised KO with a uranage for a near fall. KO knocked Big E off the top rope and went for a top rope senton again, but Big E lifted his knees. Big E then tackled Owens off the ring apron with a flying tackle through the ropes to the floor. Seth stood and cheered. Big E clapped and signaled for the Big Ending. KO slipped free, but their heads ran into each other. Seth punched Big E. KO saw it and hesitated, but then covered Big E. Big E leveraged Seth’s shoulders to the mat for the three count.

WINNER: Big E in 14:00.

-After the match, Big E told KO he saw Seth hit him and he went for the win anyway. KO denied he knew. He said he knows how it looked, but he wasn’t sure if Seth did connect with him. He said he was half knocked out after their heads collided. He turned to Seth and said, “This is all your fault, you stupid son of a bitch.” He challenged Seth to a one-on-one match next week. “We’ll see who’s laughing then, bitch.” KO turned back to Big E and said he knows him better than that. Big E said he doesn’t care. Big E said he clearly saw him hit him. Owens put his hand on Big E’s shoulder and said he’s really sorry. Big E then slammed KO and then looked back at Seth and exchanged some words as the show ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: Another good match on this show, and it’s no surprise with these two. They had some nice chemistry for it being their first match one-on-one. The post-match stuff was a little weird, in that Big E could have been seen as a whiner over KO taking advantage of the Seth intererence that KO didn’t instigate or invite. However, KO came across as a weasel by trying to say with a straight face he didn’t know whether Seth actually hit Big E. Neither were giving fans reasons to enthusiastically cheer for them. Why not just have Big E tell KO he’d respect him more if he didn’t seem pleased to take advantage of Seth’s interference, and KO could just own it and say he wasn’t just going to stop trying to win mid-match. Big E could just say something about karma and then they shake hands and shrug it off.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another good episode of Raw. Seriously. It does feel fresh with this new mix of wrestlers and new fresher match-ups and interactions. It’s clear who the lead face and heel are among the women, and Liv stepping up to Becky should lead to a chance to see if Liv can justify being elevated. Big E is finally getting his chance to be a centerpiece babyface and is largely doing a good job and looking like he belongs. The tag division is solid. The new-look Priest is working. I always dig more Gable in the ring and on the mic post-Shorty Gable.