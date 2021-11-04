WWE releases Q3 2021 earnings report, company sees YOY revenue lift

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE released it’s 2021 third quarter earnings report on Thursday afternoon as numerous talents were reportedly released from their contracts.

Third quarter revenues were $255.8 million, which marks a 15% increase over last year. The company indicates an attributes the growth to higher ticket sales and merchandise sales, both the result of the company’s return to the road for events in July with Summerslam as its anchor. WWE reported other positive numbers regarding their return to touring. Third quarter live events in North American generated the highest average attendance in over a decade.

“During the third quarter, we returned to live event touring with record average attendance, driving our better-than-expected performance,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Even with only one large-scale international event due to COVID-19 related circumstances, we will exceed our previous financial guidance given the overall strength in each of our business lines. We think our performance highlights the strength of our brand globally and supports our belief that we are well-positioned to maximize the value of our content and drive long-term shareholder value.”

In the digital space, WWE continued to show growth. Video views increased 39% YOY to $12.8 billion and hours consumed increased 20% YOY to $411 million on all digital and social platforms.

