THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 11/4: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Chris Sabin

Sabin has been on quite a roll recently in the ring and his main event match against Ace Austin last week continued his hot streak. Sabin provides a great veteran presence on the Impact show and is delivering consistent top notch matches. I don’t think a title program or a run with the title should be out of the question going into 2022.

Impact Match of the Week: Trey Miguel vs. Rocky Romero

Trey Miguel started his X Division Title reign on a strong note with this victory over NJPW’s Rocky Romero. These two had an excellent match on last week’s Impact TV show. The advantage went back and forth several times and included a lot of high flying flashy moves. Trey put Rocky away with the meteora in about 12 minutes.

Impact TV Results (10/28/21):

-Trey Miguel beat Rocky Romero

-Rachael Ellering beat Tasha Steelz

-Heath vs. Joe Doering went to a no-contest

-Ace Austin beat Chris Sabin

In the News:

Impact signed independent wrestler “Speedball” Mike Bailey to a contract. He is expected to start in early 2022… Impact announced that the first pay-per-view of 2022 will take place at The Factory in Dallas, Texas on January 8th. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 12th. Check out impactwrestling.com for more information.

Coming Up:

This week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV includes:

-Moose, W. Morrissey, and Minoru Suzuki vs. Josh Alexander, Matt Cardona, and Eddie Edwards

-Mickie James vs. Madison Rayne

-Madman Fulton vs. Chris Sabin

-The Good Brothers vs. Finjuice

-Rohit Raju vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus

