ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PRIMER 11/5: Punk and Eddie Face-to-Face, Cole vs. Silver, Bunny vs. Red Velvet in TBS Tournament Match

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PRIMER

NOVEMBER 5, 2021

ST. LOUIS, MO AT THE CHAIFETZ ARENA

AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 8:00 p.m. EDT, 7:00 p.m. CDT

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, Ricky Starks (various combinations)

Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week

Bryan Danielson defeated Eddie Kingston to advance to the finals in the World Title Eliminator tournament.

Dante Martin of Top Flight (w/Lio Rush) defeated Matt Sydal

AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (w/Jamie Hayter & Rebel) defeated Abadon in a No-DQ Trick or Treat Match to retain the title.

Arena

AEW will make their first appearance in the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO., just up the road from where they were on Wednesday night for Dynamite. The building opened in 2008 and was scheduled to host Full Gear tomorrow night until the event was moved to the following week in the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. It is the home of the NCAA Division I basketball team St. Louis Billikens. Both WWE and Impact Wrestling have held events in this arena as well.

Two matches and a talking segment are planned for tonight’s show, which will air live.

CM Punk and Eddie Kingston Face-to-Face

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, CM Punk called out Eddie Kingston to have a face-to-face tonight on Rampage. After Kingston came up short against Bryan Danielson last week, he interrupted a backstage interview with Punk where Tony Schiavone was acknowledging his birthday and 5-0 AEW record. They jaw jacked and once others got involved to separate the melee, Punk asked Kingston if he wanted to go to sleep again and was disappointed in Kingston.

On Dynamite, Punk said Kingston was the reason he wasn’t put into Jon Moxley’s spot in the World Title Eliminator tournament, and we weren’t getting him vs. Danielson. He used a little kid humor to suggest he wanted to be in the tournament:

Kingston responded to Punk on Twitter. They will be face-to-face tonight:

Frank’s Analysis: It’s interesting to watch this unfold because Kingston is one of Moxley’s best friends, so they probably don’t want him in a position where he’s an antagonist as he was last week when he confronted Punk. The question is why did he confront Punk like that last week? They need to explain that tonight. Punk was more serious this past Wednesday and he’s still in an interesting position, as Wade pointed out in his new “Focus on AEW” podcast for VIP members. Saying he was disappointed in Kingston sounded like the “dad” or for me, like the veteran coach trying to mentor the youngsters. It’s a fun dynamic to watch unfold. I can’t imagine this not leading to a match between both men.

Adam Cole (Elite) vs. John Silver (Dark Order)

Adam Cole goes one-on-one with John Silver tonight. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Silver cut a promo talking about the match. He said Cole will be facing “Butch.” Later he talked about “Johnny Hungy.” Ummm…. Yeah, so that happened.

A week and a half ago on Dynamite, Silver was part of the Dark Order members that defeated the Elite, which included Cole. This is when the Elite dressed as the Ghostbusters and were ultimately attacked by “Hangman” Adam Page. Here’s Silver on Twitter:

King of promos https://t.co/d4bLF7gz4U — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) November 4, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: I’m going to be real with y’all. I don’t watch Being the Elite, and just because I’m doing AEW primers now I’m not about to start, sorry. I don’t get this Butch reference, so if somebody wants to tweet at me what it’s all about, I’m all ears (or eyes). I guess Butch the way Silver presented it the other night was a counter to Cole going “Boom?” I don’t know. The promo was silly and did nothing to make me want to see the match, but Silver is an interesting guy. I’m curious how things play out, considering they had the four-on-four last week

TBS Championship Tournament Match: The Bunny vs. Red Velvet

The TBS Championship Tournament continues tonight as The Bunny goes one-on-one with Red Velvet. The winner goes on to face Jade Cargill. This past week on Dynamite, Jamie Hayter advanced by defeating Anna Jay of the Dark Order.

These women had a match back in June on Dynamite:

Frank’s Analysis: I’m curious to see how Red Velvet performs in this match. She’s come a ways in the ring, and is a character that could be interesting moving forward. She’s got a little spunk and a little personality. That said, neither woman here are players in the tournament.

Follow Frank on Twitter @FrankPeteani. Thank you for reading!