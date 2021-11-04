11/4 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Six-man tag main event with Minoru Suzuki, James vs. Rayne, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 4, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D’Lo Brown

-Video of last week’s highlights

-Show intro

(1) STEVE MACLIN vs. ROHIT RAJU vs. LAREDO KID vs. BLACK TAURUS

All four wrestlers started off in the ring. Kid and Rohit traded punches. Taurus and Maclin mixed it up next. Maclin knocked Kid off the ring apron. Taurus gave Maclin a sling blade. Rohit booted Taurus then dove on the outside onto Maclin. Kid and Taurus went at it. Taurus did a spinning dive to the outside on Maclin and Rohit. Kid did a moonsault from the top rope to the floor on the other three wrestlers.

Rohit delivered a series of kicks to Kid. Kid made a comeback on Rohit. Maclin and Rohit traded punches. Taurus gave a spinning crossbody block to Rohit and Maclin. Taurus got a two count on Maclin. Kid and Taurus had an exchange, ending with Kid hitting an over-the-top rana on Taurus. Kid splashed Taurus for a two count. Taurus dove on Maclin to the outside. Rohit got a two count on Kid. Kid slammed Rohit and got the pin.

WINNER: Laredo Kid in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The match was all action and everyone had a chance to shine. Great start to the show.)

Trey Miguel walked to the ring holding the X Division Title. He extended his hand and Kid shook it. Maclin attacked them from behind and knocked them down. Trey and Kid made a comeback and dropkicked Maclin out of the ring.

-Striker and D’Lo sat at ringside and ran down the matches for the rest of the show.

-Gia Miller interviewed Madison Rayne with Kaleb. Madison talked about her history with Mickie James. She said that one thing that has remained the same is that when Madison challenges, she wins. Kaleb vowed revenge for Mickie slapping him. Gia asked if Madison hosting Locker Room Talk tonight would get in the way of preparing for her title shot. Madison said she had no idea what Gia was talking about. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Ace talked about his win over Chris Sabin last week. He said it should be celebrated. Ace unzipped his jacket to reveal an “I Beat Chris Sabin” t-shirt. He said that people have been giving him dirty looks all day. He said that Sabin was in trouble tonight. Fulton said he would pick Sabin apart tonight. Ace said it was inevitable.

-Violent By Design walked to the ring. Eric Young took the mic. Eric said that Rhino made the wrong decision. He said that Rhino learned that with choices come repercussions. He said it was time for him to re-enter the fold and get his hands dirty. A wrestler walked to the ring. Striker and D’Lo had no idea who he was.

He said he was Jai Vidal and he was from Las Vegas. The fans cheered. Eric asked if it was his first time on television and Jai said it was. He said he was excited. Eric said he was sick and had the disease, but Eric had the cure.

(2) ERIC YOUNG vs. JAI VIDAL

Eric clotheslined Jai at the bell. Eric stomped Jai. Eric gave Jai a powerbomb and piledriver for the win.

WINNER: Eric Young in 1:00.

-The IInspiration entered a room for Locker Room Talk and looked around. The room turned purple. They opened the door to escape the room and Decay was standing in the doorway. They closed the door to look for another way out. They saw Decay in the mirror but looked around and they weren’t there. They left the room. The mirror turned around and had “Turning Point” written on it. [c]

-Gia Miller talked to The IInspiration. They were still unnerved from the confrontation with Decay. Gia advised them to stay away from Brandi and Kimber Lee of the Undead Realm. The IInspiration took off.

(3) THE GOOD BROTHERS (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. FINJUICE (Juice Robinson & David Finlay)

This was a non-title match. Finlay and Anderson started the match. Juice tagged in and worked Anderson’s arm. Finjuice tagged in and out and continued to work on the arm. Anderson raked Juice’s eyes and threw him to the floor. Doc hit Juice on the outside. [c]

Doc took Juice down and got a two count. Doc gave Juice a series of elbows. Finlay made the hot tag and ran wild on Anderson. Finlay knocked Doc off the apron. Finlay got a two count on Anderson. Juice tagged back in. Finjuice went for the Doomsday Device, but Anderson got out. Finlay gave Doc a crossbody block. All four wrestlers were down.

Fans chanted “This is awesome”. Chris Bey, Hikuleo, and El Phantasmo ran to the ring and attacked everyone. ELP gave Doc a low blow. Bey kicked Finlay low. ELP stomped Juice low. ELP gave Anderson a low blow with the tag team belt. Bullet Club gloated over Finjuice and The Good Brothers.

WINNERS: No contest in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: It was a basic tag match, but the flow was interrupted by a commercial. The three-way feud continues.)

-Gia Miller talked to Johnny Swinger, who was trying to sell a painting of himself to raise money to start a new casino. Hernandez said he could help Swinger with The Demon. They walked off. [c]

-Promo for the Hard To Kill PPV in Dallas.

-Finjuice was backstage and complained about Bullet Club interfering in the match. Scott D’Amore approached. Scott said they have legitimate gripes. He said that next week Finjuice would take on Bullet Club and the winner would get a tag team title shot. Finjuice was pleased.

(4) MICKIE JAMES (c) vs. MADISON RAYNE (w/Kaleb with a K) — Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match

The fans chanted for Mickie. Madison took Mickie to the mat with an armlock, but Mickie came back with an arm drag. Mickie put Madison in a full nelson on the mat. Madison made the ropes to break the hold. Mickie kicked Madison and gloated. Mickie pulled Madison’s legs as Kaleb pulled Madison’s arms. Madison made a comeback but Mickie quickly cut her off.

Kaleb threw Mickie off the top rope while the referee was distracted. Madison choked Mickie over the middle rope. Madison had Mickie in a submission on the mat, but Mickie got out and rolled her up for a two count. Madison threw Mickie into the corner and followed up with a knee. Mickie made a comeback with clotheslines.

Mickie connected with two kicks and a neckbreaker. Kaleb caused a distraction and Madison hit Mickie with a cutter for a two count. Madison dropkicked Mickie out of the ring. Kaleb went to slap Mickie but he missed and slapped the ring post. Mickie knocked Kaleb down. Mickie hit a Thesz Press off the top rope on Madison to win.

WINNER: Mickie James in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A fairly basic match, but the fans were really invested in it. A good win for Mickie against a name opponent in her first title defense.)

As Mickie celebrated in the ring, Mercedes Martinez’s music played and she walked to the ring. Fans chanted for Mercedes. She congratulated Mickie and said she has much respect for her. Mercedes said Mickie’s next challenger is standing right in front of her. She mentioned winning the Knockouts Knockdown tournament. Mercedes said she would see Mickie at Turning Point.

-The IInspiration walked backstage. They ran into the Undead Bridesmaids. Cassie said they have a ghost problem and asked them to face Decay on their behalf. The Bridesmaids cackled and walked off. The IInspiration were unsure of their answer. [c]

-Promo for Turning Point.

-Gia Miller interviewed Matt Cardona, Josh Alexander, and Eddie Edwards. Alexander said they all want the same thing but not necessarily for the same reasons. He said his focus was on Moose. Eddie calmed him down and said his emotions can’t get in the way. Cardona said they need to stick together and kick their ass. Alexander said tonight they were on the same page, but whatever happens after that happens.

(5) CHRIS SABIN vs. MADMAN FULTON (w/Ace Austin)

Sabin punched Fulton but it had no effect. Sabin used his speed to get the advantage. Sabin twisted Fulton’s hair and took him to the outside with a head scissor. Fulton caught a diving Sabin and choke slammed him on the ring apron. Ace flaunted his “I Beat Chris Sabin” t-shirt. [c]

Fulton choked Sabin over the middle ring rope. Fulton lifted up Sabin by his neck and clotheslined Sabin. Sabin made a comeback. He dove off the ropes onto Fulton on the floor. Sabin got a two count after a kick to the head. Fulton gave Sabin a torture rack slam for a two count. Sabin made a comeback. Sabin put Fulton away with an inside cradle.

WINNER: CHRIS SABIN in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: These two worked well together and it was a solid match. The Ace vs. Sabin feud looks to continue.)

-Striker and D’Lo ran down matches for Turning Point and the matches for next week, including:

Decay vs. The Undead Bridesmaids

Finjuice vs. Bullet Club

-Moose walked to the ring with the Impact Title. [c]

(6) JOSH ALEXANDER & MATT CARDONA & EDDIE EDWARDS vs. MOOSE & W. MORRISSEY & MINORU SUZUKI

Alexander and Moose squared off, but Moose tagged in Suzuki. Suzuki and Alexander traded holds. Morrissey tagged in and got taken down by Alexander. Eddie and Moose faced off and brawled. Eddie caught Moose with a boot and hit Morrissey and Suzuki on the apron. Eddie hit a dive on Moose to the outside. [c]

Cardona took Moose down and got a two count. Cardona punched Morrissey on the apron, then clotheslined Moose. Suzuki had Cardona in an armlock on the apron. Moose attacked Cardona from behind. Suzuki had Cardona in a chin lock. Suzuki stomped Cardona. Morrissey choked Cardona on the rope. Moose kicked Cardona and kept him from making the tag. Fans chanted “Broski”.

Morrissey and Suzuki tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Cardona. Suzuki knocked Cardona to the mat. Cardona made a comeback on Moose. Eddie made the tag but the referee didn’t see it. Cardona finally made a tag to Alexander. Alexander put Moose in a brief ankle lock then German Suplexed him three times. Alexander took Morrissey down.

Eddie and Alexander double teamed Morrissey and took him down. Eddie got the Blue Thunder Bomb on Morrissey. Alexander and Suzuki traded punches. Fans chanted “All these guys”. All six wrestlers brawled, then traded holds. Suzuki gave the piledriver to Alexander. Cardona dove over the top rope on Moose. Morrissey booted Eddie. Morrissey powerbombed Eddie and got the pin.

WINNERS: Moose & W. Morrissey & Minoru Suzuki in 16:00.

(D.L’s Take: A solid main event with some of Impact’s main players. It was good to see Cardona in the main event mix and I enjoyed seeing Suzuki in an Impact ring.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: An action packed show with an emphasis on in-ring action. Impact TV has been having four matches recently, but this episode had six. Storylines are slowly building and their next big event, Turning Point, looks to be a solid card. A fun main event capped off the show.

NOW CHECK OUT LAST WEEK’S IMPACT TV REPORT: 10/28 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Bound For Glory fallout, Moose delivers championship promo, Trey Miguel vs. Rocky Romero, more