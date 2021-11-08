NJPW announces BOSJ particpants, lineup for BOSJ 28: Night 1 announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NJPW has announced the 12 participants in Best of the Super Juniors 28 tournament
The tournament begins on Nov. 13 and ends on Dec. 15. It will be a single-block tournament with 12 wrestlers. The two wrestlers with the most points at the end of block action will face off in the finals.
Here are the wrestlers annouced for the tournament:
- El Desperado
- Sho
- Hiromu Takahashi
- Yoh
- Master Wato
- El Phantasmo
- Ryusuke Taguchi
- Robbie Eagles
- Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Taiji Ishimori
- Bushi
- Douki
The current IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion is El Desperado.
-NJPW also announced the card for the first night of Best of the Super Juniors on Nov. 13.
The card announced is as follows:
- El Desperado vs Sho
- Yoh vs Hiromu Takahashi
- Master Wato vs El Phantasmo
- Ryusuke Taguchi vs Robbie Eagles
- The lineup for the first show on Nov. 13 in Tokyo, Japan at Korakeun Hall is as follows
- Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs Taiji Ishimori
- Bushi vs. Douki
- Yuto Nakashima vs Ryohei Oiwa
