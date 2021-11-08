NJPW announces BOSJ particpants, lineup for BOSJ 28: Night 1 announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced the 12 participants in Best of the Super Juniors 28 tournament

The tournament begins on Nov. 13 and ends on Dec. 15. It will be a single-block tournament with 12 wrestlers. The two wrestlers with the most points at the end of block action will face off in the finals.

Here are the wrestlers annouced for the tournament:

El Desperado

Sho

Hiromu Takahashi

Yoh

Master Wato

El Phantasmo

Ryusuke Taguchi

Robbie Eagles

Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Taiji Ishimori

Bushi

Douki

The current IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion is El Desperado.

-NJPW also announced the card for the first night of Best of the Super Juniors on Nov. 13.

The card announced is as follows: