NJPW Strong: Detonation lineup announced, Lawlor vs. Rosser headlines tapings

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NJPW has announced the lineup for their NJPW Strong: Detonation taping on Nov. 15 in Riverside, Calif.
The tapings will be headlined by Strong Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor vs. Fred Rosser in a match that has been built on weekly NJPW Strong episodes. Other top matches include Tomohiro Ishii vs. Brody King, Bullet Club (Jay White & Hikuleo vs. Chris Dickinson & Alex Zayne, and Gabriel Kidd vs. Jonathan Gresham.
Will Ospreay will also appear on the card in tag action teaming with TJP and Jeff Cobb to take on Ren Narita & Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks.
The entire announced lineup for the tapings includes the following matches:
- Strong Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor vs. Fred Rosser
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Brody King
- Bullet Club (Jay White & Hikuleo) vs. Chris Dickinson & Alex Zayne
- Gabriel Kidd vs. Jonathan Gresham
- Will Ospreay & TJP & Jeff Cobb vs. Ren Narita & Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks
- Lio Rush & Adrian Quest vs. Misterioso & Bateman
- Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Jordan Clearwater & Brogan Finlay
- Alex Coughlin vs. Josh Barnett
Leave a Reply