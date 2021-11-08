NJPW Strong: Detonation lineup announced, Lawlor vs. Rosser headlines tapings

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced the lineup for their NJPW Strong: Detonation taping on Nov. 15 in Riverside, Calif.

The tapings will be headlined by Strong Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor vs. Fred Rosser in a match that has been built on weekly NJPW Strong episodes. Other top matches include Tomohiro Ishii vs. Brody King, Bullet Club (Jay White & Hikuleo vs. Chris Dickinson & Alex Zayne, and Gabriel Kidd vs. Jonathan Gresham.

Will Ospreay will also appear on the card in tag action teaming with TJP and Jeff Cobb to take on Ren Narita & Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks.

The entire announced lineup for the tapings includes the following matches: