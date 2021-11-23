News Ticker

Seth Rollins comments on incident with fan during Monday Night Raw

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 23, 2021

Seth Rollins - Bristol, Conn. - August 19, 2016 - Studio X: Seth Rollins on the set of SportsCenter (Photo by Nick Caito / ESPN Images)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins has broken his silence regarding an incident on Monday Night Raw involving a fan who crossed the barricade and tackled him to the ground. Rollins spoke to TMZ and said that things happened fast and that it was terrifying.

“It’s terrifying, brother,” Rollins said. “It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay.”

This week on Raw after a segment involving Rollins and Finn Balor, Rollins walked up the ramp and was tackled to the ground by a fan who had jumped the barricade. Rollins was able to hold the man down on the ground until additional security intervened. In his comments to TMZ, Rollins indicated he was not hurt in the attack.

CATCH-UP: WWE and Special Olympics announce global partnership extension

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021