Seth Rollins comments on incident with fan during Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins has broken his silence regarding an incident on Monday Night Raw involving a fan who crossed the barricade and tackled him to the ground. Rollins spoke to TMZ and said that things happened fast and that it was terrifying.

“It’s terrifying, brother,” Rollins said. “It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay.”

This week on Raw after a segment involving Rollins and Finn Balor, Rollins walked up the ramp and was tackled to the ground by a fan who had jumped the barricade. Rollins was able to hold the man down on the ground until additional security intervened. In his comments to TMZ, Rollins indicated he was not hurt in the attack.

