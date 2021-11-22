WWE and Special Olympics announce global partnership extension

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE and Special Olympics announced on Monday that they extended their partnership with a multi year agreement.

In a press release, WWE said, “it will continue to support Special Olympics Unified Sports®, which brings together people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding. WWE Superstars will continue to engage with Special Olympics athletes all around the globe through Unified Sports®.”

“WWE’s bond with Special Olympics has become one of the most fulfilling partnerships in our company’s history,” said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. “The determination of Special Olympics athletes to consistently persevere in life is truly an inspiration, and we look forward to supporting their mission for years to come.”

