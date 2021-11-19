Some disappointment in WWE concerning WrestleMania 38 ticket sales

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WrestleMania 38 tickets have been on-sale for nearly a week and though metrics viewed through some lenses are good, some in WWE are disappointed.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that 75,000 tickets have been sold for the two night event in Dallas. According to the report, that is the most ever in just the few days after sales started. The report indicates that the number, while strong, calculates to about 37,500 tickets per night, which has been upsetting to some in WWE. Those numbers are lower than some individual shows of years past, which has led to questioning of ticket prices. The WrestleMania 38 tickets are the most expensive in the history of pro wrestling according to The Observer.

WrestleMania 38 emanates from Dallas on April 2 and 3. No matches have been announced for the event.

