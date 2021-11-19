SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The men’s Smackdown Survivor Series team is complete.

On this week’s episode of Smackdown Sheamus won a fatal four-way match against Cesaro, Jinder Mahal, and Ricochet to earn the final slot on the team. Ridge Holland interfered on behalf of Sheamus to help get the victory. Holland has spoke for weeks about what Sheamus has meant to him and even hinted at forming a tag team together. The open slot was vacated last week when Sami Zayn was kicked off the team after losing to Jeff Hardy.

Survivor Series airs live on Peacock this Sunday. Team Smackdown consisting of Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, and Xavier Woods, will face Team Raw which consists of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory. Other matches on the show include Roman Reigns vs. Big E and Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch in brand champion vs. champion matches.

