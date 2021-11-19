FREE PODCAST 11/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (11-20-16) Survivor Series 2016 post-show including Lesnar-Goldberg, Shane McMahon’s scary bump, Raw vs. Smackdown with live callers (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Nov. 20 episode featuring PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill & Greg Parks with the Survivor Series Postgame Show with live calls and emails. They discuss the finish to Goldberg-Lesnar, whether Goldberg has signed with WWE, Shane McMahon’s scary bump off the spear, and what tonight’s show sets up for future weeks.

