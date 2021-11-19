11/19 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on the final Survivor Series hype, Reigns-Xavier exchange, Sasha vs. Shotzi, Cesaro vs. Jinder vs. Sheamus vs. Ricochet

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

NOVEMBER 19, 2021

HARTFORD, CONN.

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Tonight after the show, join me live with guest co-host Alex McDonald from PWTorch.com to break down the show with live callers and emails plus an on-site correspondent from Hartford, Conn.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-A video recap aired of last week’s main event between Roman Reigns and Xavier Woods.

-The Usos stood in the ring and proudly introduced Reigns. The ring had a throne and crown on a pedestal on it. Paul Heyman and Reigns walked out to the ring. Heyman began gushing about how this was a week in the making and nobody deserves to be honored as King of WWE more than him, especially Brock Lesnar. Eventually Reigns held out his hand for the mic as Heyman was in mid-sentence, gushing on and on. Heyman stopped and handed the mic to Reigns. Reigns looked upset and asked, “Who’s idea was this?” Heyman tried to read Reigns before assessing his answer. The Usos pointed at Heyman. Reigns said, “This must be a joke, right? You don’t really think I care about this stuff, do you? You don’t think I really need this stuff to be acknowledged, do you?” He asked Hartford to acknowledge him. He got some cheers and boos.

Xavier walked out and said all those material things Reigns has in the ring with him belong to him, but they do not make a king. He said what makes a king is knowing you are there to do good for the WWE Universe. He said what would make him a real king is coming out here this week, after what happened last week, and look him in the eye so they could settle things. He said that’s not his M.O., though. He said he wanted to face him one-on-one later, without the Usos at ringside, so he can show him what a real king is made of. Reigns asked Xavier if he’s trying to tell him that the king stuff means nothing to him. Jay rubbed his sweat on Xavier’s robe. Xavier looked like he was holding back his irritation. Xavier said, “Clothes don’t make the man.” Jey broke the scepter over his knee. Reigns asked, “Are you sure?” Jey then smashed his throne and threw it out of the ring. Reigns smiled and said Xavier sure doesn’t look happy. Xavier pointed at his heart. When Jey was about to smash the crown, Reigns stopped him and asked for it. Reigns asked Xavier if he is sure the crown doesn’t mean anything to hi. He placed it on the mat, ready to stomp it. Xavier ran to the ring. The Usos attacked him and stomped away at him in the corner. Reigns taunted Xavier with the crowd as the Usos held him. Reigns told Xavier he is the only king around there and he doesn’t need props because he is the only king. He stomped on it and tore it into pieces. They left Xavier lying and writhing in pain. Cole called it a humiliating moment for Xavier

(Keller’s Analysis: Reigns practically turned babyface by scoffing at the “king” stuff. Xavier was more grounded and relatable here than when he’s acting like the an actual king in a cartoonish over-the-top fashion, and if this means he done with the crown and robe, that’s a positive. It seems everything happening here is a result of booking backwards from whatever they have planned for the Reigns vs. Big E match at the PPV this Sunday. Heyman fawning over Reigns only to have Reigns run out of patience for him was a fun moment. Heyman continued to be tremendous in the suck-up role, and the Usos tattling on him was fun.)

-Cole and McAfee hyped the Fatal Four-way match to determine the final member of Team Smackdown.

-Sheamus made his ring entrance and is official post-draft return to Smackdown. [c]

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Xavier backstage. He was wincing and bent over, but said Reigns will accept his challenge He said the Roman Empire wasn’t built in a day, but it will fall tonight.

(1) RICOCHET vs. CESARO vs. SHEAMUS vs. JINDER MAHAL – Fatal Four-way, winner gets on Team Smackdown

After everyone paired off and got in some offense briefly, Ricochet did a running springboard flip dive onto all three opponents at ringside. As he celebrated, they cut to an early break at 3:00. [c]

Back from the break, Sheamus superplexed Jinder off one turnbuckle and Ricochet sent Cesaro off another top turnbuckle with a huracanrana.Cesaro gave Jinder a Cesaro Swing and then applied a sharpshooter. Ricochet broke it up with roundkicks to Cesaro’s chest. Jinder then set up a Khalas, but Ricochet countered and drove Jinder’s face into his knee. He then leaped off the top rope with a 630, but Sheamus hit Ricochet with a Brogue Kick and made the cover on Jinder. Cesaro broke up the cover. “So much just happened!” said a breathless McAfee. Cesaro set up a Neutralizer, but Holland ran to ringside. He cheered Sheamus, but Cesaro ducked a Brogue Kick and rolled up Sheamus for a two count. Holland stood on the ring apron and swung at Cesaro, but Cesaro ducked. Sheamus then hit a Brogue Kick for the win. Holland celebrated with Holland. Sheamus wrestled without his face mask for protection, by the way.

WINNER: Sheamus in 11:00 to earn a spot on Team Smackdown.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good action throughout.)

-Braxton interviewed Jeff Hardy backstage in the ring set. Hardy talked about his history of tag partners, but he’s never tagged with people like his teammates at Survivor Series. He talked about each of them. In walked, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. Madcap told a joke: “How does Jeff Hardy decide what facepaint to use? He asks what goes well with a redneck.” Adam Pearce walked in and said he wants to see better camaraderie with Team Smackdown. He said he’ll see if Madcap is still laughing after he faces Hardy later. Hardy then laughed in Madcap’s face.

-Cole hyped the Charlotte-Becky Lynch match at Survivor Series. [c]

-Backstage, Megan Morant interviewed Sheamus and Holland backstage. Sheamus was thrilled that Holland looked up to him. Holland said if not for Sheamus, he’d still be broke and beating up bums on the streets of Dublin. He said he’s got his back.

-They went to Cole and McAfee on camera at ringside. Cole talked about how the media is talking everywhere about what’s going on between Charlotte and Becky. A video package aired with snippets of their recent promos.

-Aliyah made her ring entrance followed by Naomi. [c]

(2) ALIYAH & NAOMI vs. SHAYNA BASZLER & NATALYA

Shortly into the match, Natlaya blind tagged in and then gave Baszler a Rear View. Baszler yanked Naomi to the mat and then Natalya made the cover. The ref made a super-fast three count. Naomi and Aliyah protested. Cole said it “seemed like a fast count.” Uh, it didn’t seem like it was fast, it was fast. McAfee said it was the fastest count he’s ever seen in his life and asked what is going on.

WINNERS: Baszler & Natalya in 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: So the announcers aren’t allowed to speculate on the obvious and said Sonya Deville put the referee up to it due to her mysterious gripe with her.)

-Cole and McAfee threw to a video package on Bruno Sammartino. They showed Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena talking about him. Then they hyped three new Bruno shirts that will be sold exclusively at Barclays Center this Sunday at Survivor Series.

-Jeff Hardy made his ring entrance. [c]

-Cole commented on a replay of the quick count. He said Naomi has been losing under strange circumstances lately.

-Sami was fretting to Deville about losing is spot. She said that was Adam, not her. She said she had an idea. She said because it’s the 25th Anniversary of Rock’s debut at Survivor Series, she is having a 25 man battle royal, and if Sami wins, he can have his name associated with The Rock and The Millions. Sami liked that. In walked the referee who fast-counted Naomi’s shoulders down. “So, did I do a good job?” she asked. Deville asked who she is and wondered if she was an NXT ref trying to get onto the main roster. The ref said, “But you said…” Sonya cut her off and told her she doesn’t associate with crooked referees, “so get the hell out of my face.”

-McAfee called it a sham that Sonya is abusing her power by conspiring with an official and trying to cover it up publickly.

(3) JEFF HARDY (w/Drew McIntyre) vs. MADCAP MOSS (w/Happy Corbin)

Jeff told Madcap before the match that if he’s going to have Corbin his corner, he’s going to have someone in his corner. Out came Drew McIntyre. Cole said Drew will lead Team Smackdown on Sunday.

Tonight after the show, join me live with guest co-host Alex McDonald from PWTorch.com to break down the show with live callers and emails plus an on-site correspondent from Hartford, Conn.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.