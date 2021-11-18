SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Toni Storm is being added to Smackdown women’s Survivor Series team.

WWE announced the move on Thursday afternoon via social media. Storm is the replacement participant for Aliyah, who was dismissed from the team by Sonya Deville last week on Smackdown.

Storm joins Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, and Natalya from Smackdown to take on the Raw team of Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Queen Zelina, Carmella, and Rhea Ripley in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match. Other matches on the show include Roman Reigns vs. Big E and Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch in champion vs. champion matches.

CATCH-UP: 2K reveals new details about WWE 2K22 in Top-10 Hit List video, improved graphics, gameplay engine, game modes featured