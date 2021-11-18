WWE releases another round of main roster talent

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has come to terms on the release of another round of main roster talent.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker have all been released. The report indicates that budget cuts were the reason provided for the moves.

The moves comes on top of two other significant rounds of cuts that were executed by the company this year.

