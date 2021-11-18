THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 11/18: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Eddie Edwards

Eddie has been on the back burner for the last few weeks but is prominently back in the mix by virtue of his win over Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey last week to become the number one contender to Moose’s Impact World Title. Moose and Eddie have gone at it before, so while this is hardly a fresh match-up, we can count on some solid in-ring action.

Impact Match of the Week: Rohit Raju vs. Rocky Romero

Romero made a guest appearance on last week’s show and took on Impact regular Rohit. The match featured really good back and forth action, with Rohit coming out as the surprise victor. This may have been Rohit’s biggest win in Impact to date and hopefully will propel him to bigger things on the horizon.

Impact TV Results (11/11/21):

-Chris Bey & El Phantasmo beat David Finlay & Juice Robinson

-Minoru Suzuki beat Kaleb with a K

-Rosemary & Havok beat Kimber Lee & Brandi Lauren

-Mercedes Martinez beat Madison Rayne

-Rohit Raju beat Rocky Romero

-Eddie Edwards beat Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey

In The News:

The next set of Impact TV tapings take place this coming weekend at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. The tapings run from November 20th-22nd. Ticket information is available at www.impactwrestling.com.

Coming Up:

This week’s edition of Impact TV on AXS TV includes:

-Josh Alexander vs. Minoru Suzuki

-The IInspiration vs. The Undead Bridesmaids

-Doc Gallows vs. Hikuleo

-Laredo Kid vs. Steve Maclin

CATCH-UP: THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 11/11: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling