THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 11/11: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Minoru Suzuki

The NJPW star made his Impact in-ring debut last week, teaming with Impact World Champion Moose and W. Morrissey to beat Eddie Edwards, Matt Cardona, and Josh Alexander. It was cool to see Suzuki in an Impact ring and he had some nice exchanges with his opponents. Suzuki will continue his run in Impact this week with a match against Kaleb with a K.

Impact Match of the Week: Mickie James vs. Madison Rayne

Mickie made her first defense of the Knockouts Title on last Thursday’s edition of Impact Wrestling against Madison Rayne. This was a good back and forth match, which saw Rayne get in a great deal of offense. In the end, Mickie was able to overcome outside interference from Kaleb and score a victory after a Thesz press from the top rope.

Impact TV Results (11/4/21):

-Laredo Kid beat Steve Maclin, Rohit Raju, and Black Taurus

-Eric Young beat Jai Vidal

-The Good Brothers vs. Finjuice ended in no-contest

-Mickie James beat Madison Rayne

-Chris Sabin beat Madman Fulton

-Moose, W. Morrissey, and Minoru Suzuki beat Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, and Matt Cardona

Coming Up:

Matches for this week’s edition of Impact TV:

-Minoru Suzuki vs Kaleb with a K

-Bullet Club vs. Finjuice

-Rohit Raju vs. Rocky Romero

-Undead Bridesmaids vs. Decay

-Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey

CATCH-UP: Impact Wrestling stars added to New Japan Pro Wrestling event