2K reveals new details about WWE 2K22 in Top-10 Hit List video, improved graphics, gameplay engine, game modes featured

PWTorch attended a media call from 2K earlier this week that gave members of the media an advance look at 2K’s Top-10 Hit List of Features and Innovations Coming to WWE 2K22 in March when the game is scheduled to be released. A specific date for the release has not been announced yet.
The media was shown a short video of 2K’s Top-1o Hitlist, but other than sharing the video, not many additional details about the game were revealed.
The highlight of what was revealed on the media call was a first look at the new graphics, gameplay engine. and immmersive presentation. A couple of brief clips were shown of the actual game in motion. It was clear from the video that there was a major upgrade in the graphics and it also appears the action in the ring during gameplay will take place from a different perspective where you’re looking straight on the ring instead of down at it.
One major complaint about WWE 2K games in recent years before they went on a hiatus was the controls just never felt quite right, especially reversals. The new gameplay video promised an updated and incredibly intuitive control scheme. It was clear from listening to the people that were on the call from Visual Concepts that they were excited about these new features.
Other announcements about the game revealed in the video included a New WWE2K Showcase, MyGM, MyFaction, MyRise, and more.
You can read 2K’s release on their Top-10 Hit List of Features and Innovations coming to WWE 2K22 below:
2K Unveils Top-10 Hit List of Features and Innovations Coming to WWE® 2K22 in March
Redesigned gameplay engine, new controls and MyGM mode, and franchise-first MyFACTION among advancements headlining the most impressive WWE 2K experience to date
Today, 2K and Visual Concepts unveiled the WWE® 2K22 Hit List, an early look at the top-10 features that will make WWE 2K22 hit different in March 2022, including foundational improvements, fan-favorite inclusions, and all-new game modes.
The WWE 2K Hit List promises sensational new additions, including:
• Redesigned Gameplay Engine: The most important change in WWE 2K22 is in the engine itself. Visual Concepts redesigned the gameplay and animation engine from the ground up to make every dive, kickout, and finisher feel as real as if players were sitting ringside at WrestleMania. As soon as players pick up the controller, they’ll feel the difference;
• New Controls: The updated and incredibly intuitive control scheme hits different this year. Configured to ensure that players have more control over every move, in every situation, WWE 2K22 is easy to pick up and play, while still allowing for high-skill expression;
• Stunning Graphics: Simply put, WWE 2K22 boasts the best-ever graphics of the WWE 2K franchise. Scanning and animations are executed using the same industry-leading process as Visual Concepts’ NBA 2K franchise and the team overhauled lighting and relit the game from the
ground up;
• Immersive Presentation: The most dynamic entry in the series to date will take players out of the crowd and into the ring, creating an authentic WWE feeling throughout the game;
• New WWE 2K Showcase: Players can take a walk down memory lane and relive a legendary WWE Superstar’s most iconic matches and moments;
• MyGM: Players will draft superstars, book matches, manage contracts, and prove they have what it takes to run the most successful brand in sports entertainment;
• MyFACTION: In a franchise-first, the all-new MyFACTION puts players in control of building a legendary faction that rivals the iconic nWo. Players will collect, manage, and upgrade Superstars, with weekly events and regular updates;
• MyRISE: An opportunity for players to experience the journey of a WWE Superstar from the humble beginnings of a Rookie, followed by the fanfare as a Superstar, and then immortalized as a Legend. New storylines will be available for both male and female MyPLAYERs;
• Universe Mode: Universe Mode returns, offering players more control than ever before over brands, PPVs, match results, rivalries, and much more;
• Creation Suite: The Creation Suite is back and better than ever. Players can be themselves or someone/something entirely different, with all sorts of wild options and fantasy elements, then step into the ring at anytime and anywhere in the world.
WWE 2K22 is currently scheduled for release in March 2022, with additional details to be revealed in January.
You can view the new WWE 2K22 hit list trailer here
Sounds good so far but whatever you do, don’t pre-order!