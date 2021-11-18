2K reveals new details about WWE 2K22 in Top-10 Hit List video, improved graphics, gameplay engine, game modes featured

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch attended a media call from 2K earlier this week that gave members of the media an advance look at 2K’s Top-10 Hit List of Features and Innovations Coming to WWE 2K22 in March when the game is scheduled to be released. A specific date for the release has not been announced yet.

The media was shown a short video of 2K’s Top-1o Hitlist, but other than sharing the video, not many additional details about the game were revealed.

The highlight of what was revealed on the media call was a first look at the new graphics, gameplay engine. and immmersive presentation. A couple of brief clips were shown of the actual game in motion. It was clear from the video that there was a major upgrade in the graphics and it also appears the action in the ring during gameplay will take place from a different perspective where you’re looking straight on the ring instead of down at it.

One major complaint about WWE 2K games in recent years before they went on a hiatus was the controls just never felt quite right, especially reversals. The new gameplay video promised an updated and incredibly intuitive control scheme. It was clear from listening to the people that were on the call from Visual Concepts that they were excited about these new features.

Other announcements about the game revealed in the video included a New WWE2K Showcase, MyGM, MyFaction, MyRise, and more.

You can read 2K’s release on their Top-10 Hit List of Features and Innovations coming to WWE 2K22 below:

