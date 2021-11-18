11/17 ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY RESULTS: Sumie Sakai vs. Ashley Vox; Vita VonStarr on commentary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY REPORT

NOVEMBER 17, 2021

AIRED ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, Vita VonStarr

Opening video.

-Ashley Vox made her entrance in the empty arena. Vita VonStarr was on commentary and said she has unfinished business with Sumie Sakai.

(1) SUMIE SAKAI vs. ASHLEY VOX

Sakai went to the floor immediately and took a headscissors and suicide dive from Vox. Sakai avoided a fish hook and hit some aggressive strikes, seemingly leaning heel against the ultra-babyface Vox. She stomped on Vox in the corner. Abdominal stretch. More clubbing blows. Dropkick off the second rope. Headbutt and enziguiri from Vox. Both women were down. Fish hook from Vox but Sakai bit her way free. Fisherwoman buster from Sakai. Superkick and fisherwoman suplex from Vox. Release German from Sakai. Smash Mouth for the pin.

WINNER: Sumie Sakai in 8:12.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Vox previously put over Chelsea Green on our October 6 WDW show while this was Sakai’s first match since September 29 when she put over Trish Adora on WDW. VonStarr’s issues with Sakai seem to be an allusion to Sakai defeating VonStarr on a past WDW episode. Unfortunately that episode was May 5, well over six months ago, so it didn’t exactly jump immediately to mind.

Another good Wednesday match that doesn’t really seem to serve any grander purpose, especially with the death of ROH seemingly weeks away. Rok-C’s defending the championship against either Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora, Allysin Kay, or Mandy Leon at Final Battle on December 11. Knowing ROH, it’s highly, highly unlikely there will be two women’s matches on that show so it seems like December 8 will be our final episode of WDW.)