News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Wells: Full Gear fallout, Danielson’s heelish turn, Hangman’s first promo as champ, Punk-MJF set-up, Jay Lethal debuts (158 min.)

November 18, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor and “PWT Talks NXT” host Kelly Wells to review the post-Full Gear Dynamite including Bryan Danielson’s heelish turn, Hangman Page’s first promo as champ, Kenny Omega’s AEW Title run, the C.M. Punk-MJF set-up, Jay Lethal’s debut against Sammy Guevara, and much more with live callers and emails.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021