FREE PODCAST 11/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland discuss Jay Lethal going to AEW, Honor for All Honor Club special including King vs. Gresham, this week’s TV episode including Bruiser vs. Coleman, more (99 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland discuss Jay Lethal signing for AEW, a review for Honor for All including Jonathan Gresham vs. Brody King and OGK vs. LFI for the ROH World Tag Team titles, a review of this week’s television episode (Beer City Bruiser vs. Caprice Coleman, OGK vs. PJ Black & Flip Gordon, and the Righteous vs. the Foundation), discussion of ROH Week by Week, Women’s Division Wednesday, and Rok-C vs. Trish Adora from New Texas Pro Wresting. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin discuss Juice Robinson vs. Moose from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

