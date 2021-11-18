FREE PODCAST 11/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland discuss Jay Lethal going to AEW, Honor for All Honor Club special including King vs. Gresham, this week’s TV episode including Bruiser vs. Coleman, more (99 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland discuss Jay Lethal signing for AEW, a review for Honor for All including Jonathan Gresham vs. Brody King and OGK vs. LFI for the ROH World Tag Team titles, a review of this week’s television episode (Beer City Bruiser vs. Caprice Coleman, OGK vs. PJ Black & Flip Gordon, and the Righteous vs. the Foundation), discussion of ROH Week by Week, Women’s Division Wednesday, and Rok-C vs. Trish Adora from New Texas Pro Wresting. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin discuss Juice Robinson vs. Moose from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

