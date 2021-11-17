News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/17 – WKPWP WWE Survivor Series PPV Preview: Sam Roberts joins Wade to talk Becky vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, RK-Bro vs. Usos, Survivor Series format, more (118 min.)

November 17, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special WWE Survivor Series PPV Preview on this special Wednesday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest celebrity analyst Sam Roberts. They talk Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns vs. Big E, RK-Bro vs. Usos, the Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown matches, whether the Survivor Series format is worth keeping, the potential quality of this event overall, and some sidebars on Bron Breaker, Shinsuke Nakamura, and more.

