Becky Lynch discusses Charlotte Flair altercation on Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Becky Lynch said she told others backstage that she knew Charlotte Flair would try to disrespect her during their belt swap segment on WWE Smackdown a few weeks ago. She was right.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Lynch talked about the altercation in great detail, highlighting the importance of trust.

“Look, it was supposed to go a certain way,” Lynch said of the much talked about belt swap segment with Flair. “When I saw it happening, I was like I knew it, I knew it. I told people beforehand that this was what was gonna happen and she was gonna make it really hard to do this angle and then it happened. And I just lost it. I was able to process it because I knew this was going to happen, I knew I wasn’t able to do my thing and there was just no need for it. We need to go out there and trust each other because that’s what this is. We need to be able to trust that one person is gonna do what they said they’re gonna do … I need to be able to trust somebody and it when it happens to other people, maybe they can’t say something. But I can say something because I’m not scared.

Lynch and Flair are set for a champion vs. champion match on Sunday at Survivor Series. Both women have a long history together including a match at the first-ever all-women’s PPV event, Evolution, and working together with Ronda Rousey in the first-ever all women’s main event of WrestleMania at WrestleMania 35.

CATCH-UP: Roman Reigns to receive special Make-A-Wish America honor